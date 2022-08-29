Menu
2021 RAM 1500

21,107 KM

Details Description

$42,300

+ tax & licensing
$42,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Warlock

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Warlock

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  9072253
  2. 9072253
  3. 9072253
  4. 9072253
  5. 9072253
  6. 9072253
  7. 9072253
  8. 9072253
  9. 9072253
  10. 9072253
  11. 9072253
  12. 9072253
  13. 9072253
  14. 9072253
  15. 9072253
  16. 9072253
  17. 9072253
  18. 9072253
  19. 9072253
  20. 9072253
  21. 9072253
  22. 9072253
  23. 9072253
  24. 9072253
  25. 9072253
  26. 9072253
  27. 9072253
  28. 9072253
  29. 9072253
$42,300

+ taxes & licensing

21,107KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9072253
  • Stock #: 43224
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT6MS525362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43224
  • Mileage 21,107 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 43224 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $42,300 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

