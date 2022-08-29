Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

24,981 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,981KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9094252
  • Stock #: L506
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG3MS585396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TIRES: P265/70R17 OWL ALL-SEASON
Black Rotary Shifter
Monotone Paint Application
GVWR: 3
Electronic Shift
Quick Order Package 29G SLT
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display
Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Aluminum
084 kgs (6/800 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 24,981 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 27,231 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cher...
 7,390 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory