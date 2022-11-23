2021 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 9 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Patriot Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Mileage 51,981 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Electronically Controlled Throttle Hemi Badge Wheel Centre Hub TIRES: P265/70R17 OWL ALL-SEASON Mechanical Next Generation Engine Controller 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Additional Features Monotone Paint Application GVWR: 3 Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Tradesman Package Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display 084 kgs (6/800 lbs) Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Lightweight Steel Quick Order Package 29B Tradesman

