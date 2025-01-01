Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday April 26.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 62381 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $29,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

87,722 KM

Details Description

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle
12442393

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12442393
  2. 12442393
  3. 12442393
  4. 12442393
  5. 12442393
  6. 12442393
  7. 12442393
  8. 12442393
  9. 12442393
  10. 12442393
  11. 12442393
  12. 12442393
  13. 12442393
  14. 12442393
  15. 12442393
  16. 12442393
  17. 12442393
  18. 12442393
  19. 12442393
  20. 12442393
  21. 12442393
  22. 12442393
  23. 12442393
  24. 12442393
  25. 12442393
  26. 12442393
  27. 12442393
  28. 12442393
  29. 12442393
  30. 12442393
  31. 12442393
  32. 12442393
  33. 12442393
  34. 12442393
  35. 12442393
  36. 12442393
  37. 12442393
  38. 12442393
  39. 12442393
  40. 12442393
Contact Seller

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,722KM
VIN 3C6RR7KTXMG686294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 62381
  • Mileage 87,722 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday April 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 62381
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $29,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Kia Forte EX 159,340 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-250 S/D for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford F-250 S/D 200,211 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Veloster Turbo for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 50,830 KM $18,700 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2021 RAM 1500 Classic