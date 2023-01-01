2021 RAM 3500

Listing ID: 9714256

9714256 Stock #: 219000

219000 VIN: 3C63R3SL0MG593413

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black

Interior Colour LEATHER FRT BUCKET SEATS

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 219000

Mileage 0 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features Powertrain Diesel Engine Windows Sunroof Interior Compass POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Leather Door Trim Insert Smart Device Integration Illuminated Front Cupholder Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 3 120V AC Power Outlets 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 3 120V AC Power Outlets Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Sentry Key Immobilizer Convenience Tow Package Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Electronically Controlled Throttle 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 117.3 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs) 1701.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior POWER RUNNING BOARDS CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Tip Start Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper integrated storage LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Active Noise Control System Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Night Edition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.