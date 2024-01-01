Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 9.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37633 <br/>Lot #: R008 <br/>Reserve Price: $33,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * EXHAUST MODIFIED * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2021 Subaru WRX

51,961 KM

Details Description

$33,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru WRX

STI Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru WRX

STI Sport

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11886329
  2. 11886329
  3. 11886329
  4. 11886329
  5. 11886329
  6. 11886329
  7. 11886329
  8. 11886329
  9. 11886329
  10. 11886329
  11. 11886329
  12. 11886329
  13. 11886329
  14. 11886329
  15. 11886329
  16. 11886329
  17. 11886329
  18. 11886329
  19. 11886329
  20. 11886329
  21. 11886329
  22. 11886329
  23. 11886329
  24. 11886329
  25. 11886329
  26. 11886329
  27. 11886329
  28. 11886329
  29. 11886329
  30. 11886329
  31. 11886329
  32. 11886329
Contact Seller

$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,961KM
VIN JF1VA2U60M9816422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37633
  • Mileage 51,961 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 9.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37633
Lot #: R008
Reserve Price: $33,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* EXHAUST MODIFIED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Nissan Kicks SV 141,942 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Kia Forte EX 83,973 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 45,605 KM $28,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru WRX