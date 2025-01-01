Menu
2021 Tesla Model 3 Sedan with Electric Engine and 168000 KMS. ALSO WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, LANE ASSIST AND MUCH MORE.

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2021 Tesla Model 3

168,000 KM

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

12489979

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,000KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA7MF017343

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

2021 Tesla Model 3 Sedan with Electric Engine and 168000 KMS. ALSO WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, LANE ASSIST AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

LED Headlights,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Brake Assist,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Intermittent Wipers,Automatic Headlights,Power Folding Mirrors,Wheel Covers,Tires - Rear Performance,Electric Motor,Dual Moonroof,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Heated Mirror...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2021 Tesla Model 3