$24,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
2021 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,000KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA7MF017343
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Tesla Model 3 Sedan with Electric Engine and 168000 KMS. ALSO WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, LANE ASSIST AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
LED Headlights,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Brake Assist,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Intermittent Wipers,Automatic Headlights,Power Folding Mirrors,Wheel Covers,Tires - Rear Performance,Electric Motor,Dual Moonroof,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Heated Mirror...
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2021 Tesla Model 3