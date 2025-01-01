Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2021 TESLA MODEL 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS WITH 213349 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2021 Tesla Model 3

213,349 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS POWER FOLDING MIRROR

Watch This Vehicle
12708339

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS POWER FOLDING MIRROR

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 12708339
  2. 12708339
  3. 12708339
  4. 12708339
  5. 12708339
  6. 12708339
  7. 12708339
  8. 12708339
  9. 12708339
  10. 12708339
  11. 12708339
  12. 12708339
  13. 12708339
  14. 12708339
  15. 12708339
  16. 12708339
  17. 12708339
  18. 12708339
  19. 12708339
  20. 12708339
Contact Seller

$19,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
213,349KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA8MF842839

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 213,349 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 TESLA MODEL 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS WITH 213349 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LED Headlights,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Brake Assist,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Intermittent Wipers,Automatic Headlights,Power Folding Mirrors,Wheel Covers,Tires - Rear Performance,Electric Motor,Dual Moonroof,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Heated Mirror...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Volkswagen Passat Execline 112,966 KM $24,488 + GST
Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SUNROOF DRIVE MODES PUSH BUTTON START PADDLE SHIFTER HEATED LEATHER SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SUNROOF DRIVE MODES PUSH BUTTON START PADDLE SHIFTER HEATED LEATHER SEATS 106,280 KM $20,988 + GST
Used 2018 BMW X6 xDrive50i LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 BMW X6 xDrive50i LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES 130,998 KM $35,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2021 Tesla Model 3