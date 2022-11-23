2021 Tesla Model 3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,990 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 2 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9370705

9370705 Stock #: 16322

16322 VIN: 5YJ3E1EB9MF048943

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 61,228 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Keyless Entry Windows Panoramic Roof Interior Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Navigation Parking Sensors Touchscreen Display Power Adjustable Front Seats Side View Camera Autopilot Wireless Phone Charger One Pedal Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.