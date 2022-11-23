Menu
2021 Tesla Model 3

61,228 KM

Details Description Features

$64,990

+ tax & licensing
$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

587-812-4419

Long Range AWD W/ Navi, Autopilot, Pano Roof

Long Range AWD W/ Navi, Autopilot, Pano Roof

Location

Clutch

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

587-812-4419

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

61,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9370705
  • Stock #: 16322
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB9MF048943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #22V702 as of 09/19/2022.

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Panoramic Roof
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation
Parking Sensors
Touchscreen Display
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Side View Camera
Autopilot
Wireless Phone Charger
One Pedal Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Alberta

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

587-812-4419

