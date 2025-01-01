Menu
2021 TESLA MODEL Y LONG RANGE WITH 132542 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, AUTO PILOT, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION AND MUCH MORE!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2021 Tesla Model Y

132,542 KM

$37,988

+ GST
Long Range NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER SEATS AUTO PILOT

13067422

Long Range NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER SEATS AUTO PILOT

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

Used
132,542KM
VIN 5YJYGDEE3MF090178

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 132,542 KM

2021 TESLA MODEL Y LONG RANGE WITH 132542 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, AUTO PILOT, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Rear Performance,Wheel Covers,Tires - Front Performance,Traction Control,All Wheel Drive,Lane Departure Warning,Brake Assist,ABS,Power Steering,Electric Motor,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Lithium Ion Traction Battery,Power Driver Seat,Au...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

