Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Corolla

82,195 KM

Details Description Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports West

403-560-8466

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-560-8466

  1. 1694478767
  2. 1694478770
  3. 1694478772
  4. 1694478774
  5. 1694478776
  6. 1694478778
  7. 1694478781
  8. 1694478783
  9. 1694478785
  10. 1694478787
  11. 1694478788
  12. 1694478792
  13. 1694478794
  14. 1694478796
  15. 1694478798
  16. 1694478801
  17. 1694478803
  18. 1694478806
  19. 1694478808
  20. 1694478810
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
82,195KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405860
  • Stock #: GTW0134
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBE7MP248259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,195 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! 

 

 

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSWEST.CA !!!

 

 

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

 

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

 

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

 

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! *INTEREST WILL STILL ACCRUE FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS*

 

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

 

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

 

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

 

 

CALL US NOW AT 403-560-8466!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

 

 

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 

 

 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY

 

 

 

**REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! CALL 403-560-8466 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER.

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports West

2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 205,399 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic
2018 Acura TLX Elite...
 105,420 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2015 Porsche Panamer...
 110,545 KM
$49,988 + tax & lic

Email GT Motor Sports West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Call Dealer

403-560-XXXX

(click to show)

403-560-8466

Quick Links
Directions Website