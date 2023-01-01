$25,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 220120
- Mileage 68,158 KM
Vehicle Description
You have found your new vehicle! Drive this home today! Easy financing options! All credit welcome!
We even take trades! Send your friends to us $500 referrals!
2021 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade for sale. This clean Toyota Corolla comes with a clean CarFax report with no claims or accidents. Loaded from the factory with 2 sets of keys, heated Seats, Windshield, backup camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth and much more
Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary online. Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire.
Vehicle Features
