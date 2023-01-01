Menu
<p>You have found your new vehicle! Drive this home today! Easy financing options! All credit welcome! <br />We even take trades! Send your friends to us $500 referrals! </p><p> </p><p>2021 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade for sale. This clean Toyota Corolla comes with a clean CarFax report with no claims or accidents. Loaded from the factory with 2 sets of keys, heated Seats, Windshield, backup camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth and much more</p><p> </p><p>Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, CASH BACK OPTIONS, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary online. Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call Carzone anytime to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY. We are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at carzonecalgary Phone Car Zone and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.</p>

2021 Toyota Corolla

68,158 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

68,158KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220120
  • Mileage 68,158 KM

Vehicle Description

You have found your new vehicle! Drive this home today! Easy financing options! All credit welcome!
We even take trades! Send your friends to us $500 referrals! 

 

2021 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade for sale. This clean Toyota Corolla comes with a clean CarFax report with no claims or accidents. Loaded from the factory with 2 sets of keys, heated Seats, Windshield, backup camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth and much more

 

Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, CASH BACK OPTIONS, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary online. Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call Carzone anytime to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY. We are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at carzonecalgary Phone Car Zone and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-XXXX

403-248-0245

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2021 Toyota Corolla