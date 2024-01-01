Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 2.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 30427 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $19,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2021 Toyota Corolla

97,510 KM

Details Description

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11818352
  2. 11818352
  3. 11818352
  4. 11818352
  5. 11818352
  6. 11818352
  7. 11818352
  8. 11818352
  9. 11818352
  10. 11818352
  11. 11818352
  12. 11818352
  13. 11818352
  14. 11818352
  15. 11818352
  16. 11818352
  17. 11818352
  18. 11818352
  19. 11818352
  20. 11818352
  21. 11818352
  22. 11818352
  23. 11818352
  24. 11818352
  25. 11818352
  26. 11818352
  27. 11818352
  28. 11818352
  29. 11818352
  30. 11818352
  31. 11818352
  32. 11818352
  33. 11818352
  34. 11818352
  35. 11818352
  36. 11818352
  37. 11818352
  38. 11818352
Contact Seller

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,510KM
VIN JTNK4MBE3M3122879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30427
  • Mileage 97,510 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 2.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 30427
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $19,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Ford Fiesta SE 138,530 KM $6,200 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma SR5 for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Toyota Tacoma SR5 45,728 KM $45,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Murano SL 189,740 KM $13,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla