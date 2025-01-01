$23,488+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE Backup Camera Blind Spot Detection
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE Backup Camera Blind Spot Detection
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$23,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,133KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE8MP223564
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 104,133 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Toyota Corolla Le Sedan with 104133 KMS. ALSO WITH BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit.
Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Steel Wheels,Wheel Covers,Tires - Rear Performance,ABS,Tires - Front Performance,Front Wheel Drive,Temporary Spare Tire,Brake Assist,Traction Control,Lane Departure Warning,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Smart Device I...
2021 Toyota Corolla