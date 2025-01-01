Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla Le Sedan with 104133 KMS. ALSO WITH BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE.

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit.

Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2021 Toyota Corolla

104,133 KM

$23,488

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE Backup Camera Blind Spot Detection

12459997

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE Backup Camera Blind Spot Detection

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,133KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE8MP223564

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 104,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Steel Wheels,Wheel Covers,Tires - Rear Performance,ABS,Tires - Front Performance,Front Wheel Drive,Temporary Spare Tire,Brake Assist,Traction Control,Lane Departure Warning,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Smart Device Integration

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

