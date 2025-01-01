Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 20.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 87539 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $17,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2021 Toyota Corolla

123,822 KM

Details Description

$17,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12979360

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12979360.750883207?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25741
  2. 12979360
  3. 12979360
  4. 12979360
  5. 12979360
  6. 12979360
  7. 12979360
  8. 12979360
  9. 12979360
  10. 12979360
  11. 12979360
  12. 12979360
  13. 12979360
  14. 12979360
  15. 12979360
  16. 12979360
  17. 12979360
  18. 12979360
  19. 12979360
  20. 12979360
  21. 12979360
  22. 12979360
  23. 12979360
  24. 12979360
  25. 12979360
  26. 12979360
  27. 12979360
  28. 12979360
  29. 12979360
  30. 12979360
  31. 12979360
  32. 12979360
  33. 12979360
  34. 12979360
  35. 12979360
  36. 12979360
  37. 12979360
  38. 12979360
  39. 12979360
  40. 12979360
  41. 12979360
  42. 12979360
  43. 12979360
  44. 12979360
  45. 12979360
  46. 12979360
  47. 12979360
  48. 12979360
  49. 12979360
  50. 12979360
Contact Seller

$17,000

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,822KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE7MP246947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 87539
  • Mileage 123,822 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 20.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 87539
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $17,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 106,414 KM $18,000 + GST
Used 2014 Forest River Sierra 365SAQ for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Forest River Sierra 365SAQ 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 93,727 KM $24,500 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2021 Toyota Corolla