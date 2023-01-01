Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

48,793 KM

$27,590

+ tax & licensing
$27,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

587-812-4419

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE W/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Seats

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE W/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

587-812-4419

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,590

+ taxes & licensing

48,793KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9465135
  Stock #: 16680
  VIN: 5YFBPMBE3MP198377

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 16680
  Mileage 48,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Automatic Headlamp System
Blind Spot Monitor
USB & AUX PORTS
Automatic high beams
Lane Tracing Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Power Locks & Windows
8” touchscreen
Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Alberta

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

