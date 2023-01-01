2021 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,590 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 7 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9465135

9465135 Stock #: 16680

16680 VIN: 5YFBPMBE3MP198377

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16680

Mileage 48,793 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Rearview Camera Rear cross traffic alert Convenience Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Additional Features Automatic Headlamp System Blind Spot Monitor USB & AUX PORTS Automatic high beams Lane Tracing Assist Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 Power Locks & Windows 8” touchscreen Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.