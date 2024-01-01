Menu
<p>2021 TOYOTA RAV4 WITH ONLY 26,469 KMS, BLUETOOTH, CD/AUX, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, TOUCH SCREEN,  HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE,SPORTS MODE, CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!!</p>

26,469 KM

$36,997

Location

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$36,997

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3Z1RFV2MC087155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,469 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 TOYOTA RAV4 WITH ONLY 26,469 KMS, BLUETOOTH, CD/AUX, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, TOUCH SCREEN,  HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE,SPORTS MODE, CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

