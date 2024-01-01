$36,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$36,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,469KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3Z1RFV2MC087155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,469 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 TOYOTA RAV4 WITH ONLY 26,469 KMS, BLUETOOTH, CD/AUX, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, TOUCH SCREEN, HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE,SPORTS MODE, CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
