<p>2021 TOYOTA RAV4 GOGEOUS LOOKING SUV WITH ONLY 26,300 KILOMETERS.</p><p>Comes with tons of other great features & options.</p><p>FINANCING IS AVAILABLE for all vehicles that we have in stock and EXTENDED WARRANTY is also available.</p><p>Send me a message here if you like to schedule a viewing/ test drive or visit KASH AUTO GALLERY located at 2730 23 ST NE Calgary, AB T2E L82</p><p>Visit our website <a href=http://www.kashautogallery.com rel=nofollow>www.kashautogallery.com</a> to check out more inventory</p>

Location

Kash Auto Gallery

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-455-5500

Contact Seller

Vehicle Description

2021 TOYOTA RAV4 GOGEOUS LOOKING SUV WITH ONLY 26,300 KILOMETERS.

Comes with tons of other great features & options.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE for all vehicles that we have in stock and EXTENDED WARRANTY is also available.

Send me a message here if you like to schedule a viewing/ test drive or visit KASH AUTO GALLERY located at 2730 23 ST NE Calgary, AB T2E L82

Visit our website www.kashautogallery.com to check out more inventory

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

2021 Toyota RAV4