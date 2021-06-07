+ taxes & licensing
1-833-580-8858
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
1-833-580-8858
+ taxes & licensing
Brand new 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE - This AWD SUV features Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, and many more great features!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2