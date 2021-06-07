Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

76 KM

Details Description Features

$110

+ tax & licensing
$110

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

$110

+ taxes & licensing

76KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7265711
  • Stock #: AA0392
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV7MC210627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # AA0392
  • Mileage 76 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand new 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE - This AWD SUV features Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

