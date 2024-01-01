Menu
<p>2021 TOYOTA VENZA WITH ONLY 91,124KMS, BLUETOOTH,NAVIGATION, AUX, LEATHER SEATS, COOLED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA,POWER WINDOWS, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, RADIO, AND MUCH MORE!</p><p> </p>

91,124 KM

$37,997

+ tax & licensing
HYBRID XLE

Location

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$37,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,124KM
Good Condition
VIN jteaaaah8mj060485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,124 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 TOYOTA VENZA WITH ONLY 91,124KMS, BLUETOOTH,NAVIGATION, AUX, LEATHER SEATS, COOLED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA,POWER WINDOWS, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, RADIO, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

