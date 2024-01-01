$37,997+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza
HYBRID XLE
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$37,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,124KM
Good Condition
VIN jteaaaah8mj060485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,124 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 TOYOTA VENZA WITH ONLY 91,124KMS, BLUETOOTH,NAVIGATION, AUX, LEATHER SEATS, COOLED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA,POWER WINDOWS, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, RADIO, AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
2021 Toyota Venza