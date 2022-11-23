$54,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
$54,995
- Listing ID: 9389137
- Stock #: 43092A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 14,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Execline. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Atlas features the following options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 8J x 20" Rizla Machined Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), and Tires: 255/50R20 105T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
