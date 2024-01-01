Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed and inspected with Carfax. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at carzonecalgary or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! </span></p><p>Carzone is pleased to offer this 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI with only 98,599 km. This 1 Owner Clean Title GTI Autobahn comes loaded with Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Power Seats, Fender Audio Sound System, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Dynamic Chassis Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back-up Camera and much more... </p><p>All maintenance up to date including brake flush, PCV and front differential changed, both sets of keys as well as minor upgrades such as exhaust, turbo inlet pipe and ECS Carbon Fiber steering Wheel overlay. </p><p>CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pcpwb8tqUco+l5m/4gsPEx8YXAje6QfG</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!</p><p>Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. Were open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. Were here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.</p>

2021 Volkswagen Golf

98,599 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Autobahn 1 Owner No Accident

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Autobahn 1 Owner No Accident

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1713294363
  2. 1713294512
  3. 1713294512
  4. 1713294512
  5. 1713294512
  6. 1713294513
  7. 1713294513
  8. 1713294513
  9. 1713294513
  10. 1713294513
  11. 1713294513
  12. 1713294513
  13. 1713294513
  14. 1713294513
  15. 1713294513
  16. 1713294513
  17. 1713294513
  18. 1713294513
  19. 1713294513
  20. 1713294513
  21. 1713294513
  22. 1713294513
  23. 1713294512
  24. 1713294513
  25. 1713294512
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
98,599KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001567
  • Mileage 98,599 KM

Vehicle Description

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed and inspected with Carfax. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at carzonecalgary or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! 

Carzone is pleased to offer this 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI with only 98,599 km. This 1 Owner Clean Title GTI Autobahn comes loaded with Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Power Seats, Fender Audio Sound System, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Dynamic Chassis Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back-up Camera and much more... 

All maintenance up to date including brake flush, PCV and front differential changed, both sets of keys as well as minor upgrades such as exhaust, turbo inlet pipe and ECS Carbon Fiber steering Wheel overlay. 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pcpwb8tqUco+l5m/4gsPEx8YXAje6QfG

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. We're open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. We're here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2013 BMW X5 AWD 50i M Sport Package for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 BMW X5 AWD 50i M Sport Package 161,338 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion Titanium for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Ford Fusion Titanium 132,598 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru WRX WRX HATCH BACK TONS OF SERVICE for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Subaru WRX WRX HATCH BACK TONS OF SERVICE 131,500 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Golf