Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

90,100 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1696706199
  2. 1696706199
  3. 1696706199
  4. 1696706199
  5. 1696706199
  6. 1696706200
  7. 1696706199
  8. 1696706199
  9. 1696706199
  10. 1696706199
  11. 1696706199
  12. 1696706199
  13. 1696706199
  14. 1696706200
  15. 1696706200
  16. 1696706200
  17. 1696706200
  18. 1696706200
  19. 1696706200
  20. 1696706200
  21. 1696706199
  22. 1696706199
  23. 1696706199
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
90,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520382
  • Stock #: 075071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 075071
  • Mileage 90,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline comes with only 91,100 kms from brand new. This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline comes with a Clean Car/Fax report with no accidents or claims, 2 sets of keys, fully loaded from the factory with blind spot monitoring, a backup camera, Apple Car Play, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, a Sunroof, and much 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. We're open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Get UP TO $10,000 CASH BACK and enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. Call us anytime and inquire about our 90-day payment deferral plan. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. We're here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Zone

2014 Ford F-150
145,000 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 89,100 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i
 75,450 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory