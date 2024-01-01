2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Your VW Jetta Highline comes with Power Sunroof, Leatherette Seats, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Gearshift Knob, Dual-Zone Electronic Air Conditioning, Leather-Wrapped Multifunction Steering Wheel, 8.0 Touchscreen Infotainment System w/Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 6 Speakers, SiriusXM, USB Type C Port, App-Connect Smartphone Integration, Multifunction Trip Computer, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Power Outlet, 12v, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Decorative Inserts: Fishbone, Front Centre Armrest, First- And Second-Row Floor Mats, 6-Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat, Reading Lights, Auto-Dimming Interior Rearview Mirror</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Traffic Alert, Rain-Sensing Wipers, LED Headlights With LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail Lights, Automatic Headlights With Coming And Leaving Home Function, Cruise Control, Rearview Camera, Hill Hold Assist, Front And Rear Side Curtain Protection With Front Side Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (Esc), Vehicle Immobilizer With Alarm System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Mobility Set, Washer Fluid Level Indicator, Heated Washer Nozzles, Power-Adjustable, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Body-Coloured Exterior Mirror Housing, Eco Driving Mode, Start/Stop System With Regenerative Braking (Automatic Transmission Only), Speed-Sensitive Power Steering, Electronic Parking Brake</span></p><p> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); text-size-adjust: 100%;>*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); text-size-adjust: 100%;>APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); text-size-adjust: 100%;>INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS<br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23rd STREET NE CALGARY, ALBERTA FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL <a style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration: inherit; href=tel:403-764-6000>403-764-6000</a> OR FOR AFTER-HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL <a style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration: inherit; href=tel:587-500-7998>587-500-7998</a>. </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); text-size-adjust: 100%;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); text-size-adjust: 100%;>FAST APPROVALS <br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); text-size-adjust: 100%;>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p>

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

SEL-NO ACCIDENTS-ONE OWNER-LOW KMS-SUN ROOF-NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

SEL-NO ACCIDENTS-ONE OWNER-LOW KMS-SUN ROOF-NAV

Location

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

  1. 1728780910
  2. 1728780910
  3. 1728780910
  4. 1728780910
  5. 1728780909
  6. 1728780910
  7. 1728780909
  8. 1728780910
  9. 1728780909
  10. 1728780910
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CM001973
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your VW Jetta Highline comes with Power Sunroof, Leatherette Seats, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Gearshift Knob, Dual-Zone Electronic Air Conditioning, Leather-Wrapped Multifunction Steering Wheel, 8.0 Touchscreen Infotainment System w/Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 6 Speakers, SiriusXM, USB Type C Port, App-Connect Smartphone Integration, Multifunction Trip Computer, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Power Outlet, 12v, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Decorative Inserts: Fishbone, Front Centre Armrest, First- And Second-Row Floor Mats, 6-Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat, Reading Lights, Auto-Dimming Interior Rearview Mirror

Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Traffic Alert, Rain-Sensing Wipers, LED Headlights With LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail Lights, Automatic Headlights With Coming And Leaving Home Function, Cruise Control, Rearview Camera, Hill Hold Assist, Front And Rear Side Curtain Protection With Front Side Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (Esc), Vehicle Immobilizer With Alarm System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Mobility Set, Washer Fluid Level Indicator, Heated Washer Nozzles, Power-Adjustable, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Body-Coloured Exterior Mirror Housing, Eco Driving Mode, Start/Stop System With Regenerative Braking (Automatic Transmission Only), Speed-Sensitive Power Steering, Electronic Parking Brake

 

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23rd STREET NE CALGARY, ALBERTA FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER-HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crossroads Motors

Used 2022 Subaru WRX SPORT-LOW KMS-ONE OWNER-NO ACCISENTS-SUN ROOF- for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Subaru WRX SPORT-LOW KMS-ONE OWNER-NO ACCISENTS-SUN ROOF- 46,786 KM $35,997 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A4 TECHNIK-ONE OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-DEALER SERVICED-NAV for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Audi A4 TECHNIK-ONE OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-DEALER SERVICED-NAV 141,343 KM $24,997 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Camry XLE-LOW KMS!-FULLY LAODED-HYBRID-BLUETOOTH-SUNROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Toyota Camry XLE-LOW KMS!-FULLY LAODED-HYBRID-BLUETOOTH-SUNROOF 76,262 KM $28,997 + tax & lic

Email Crossroads Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

403-804-XXXX

(click to show)

403-804-6179

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Jetta