2021 Volkswagen Jetta
SEL-NO ACCIDENTS-ONE OWNER-LOW KMS-SUN ROOF-NAV
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # CM001973
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Your VW Jetta Highline comes with Power Sunroof, Leatherette Seats, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Gearshift Knob, Dual-Zone Electronic Air Conditioning, Leather-Wrapped Multifunction Steering Wheel, 8.0 Touchscreen Infotainment System w/Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 6 Speakers, SiriusXM, USB Type C Port, App-Connect Smartphone Integration, Multifunction Trip Computer, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Power Outlet, 12v, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Decorative Inserts: Fishbone, Front Centre Armrest, First- And Second-Row Floor Mats, 6-Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat, Reading Lights, Auto-Dimming Interior Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Traffic Alert, Rain-Sensing Wipers, LED Headlights With LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail Lights, Automatic Headlights With Coming And Leaving Home Function, Cruise Control, Rearview Camera, Hill Hold Assist, Front And Rear Side Curtain Protection With Front Side Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (Esc), Vehicle Immobilizer With Alarm System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Mobility Set, Washer Fluid Level Indicator, Heated Washer Nozzles, Power-Adjustable, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Body-Coloured Exterior Mirror Housing, Eco Driving Mode, Start/Stop System With Regenerative Braking (Automatic Transmission Only), Speed-Sensitive Power Steering, Electronic Parking Brake
