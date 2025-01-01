Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 12.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 74606 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $15,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

132,498 KM

Details Description

$15,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle
12735822

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12735822
  2. 12735822
  3. 12735822
  4. 12735822
  5. 12735822
  6. 12735822
  7. 12735822
  8. 12735822
  9. 12735822
  10. 12735822
  11. 12735822
  12. 12735822
  13. 12735822
  14. 12735822
  15. 12735822
  16. 12735822
  17. 12735822
  18. 12735822
  19. 12735822
  20. 12735822
  21. 12735822
  22. 12735822
  23. 12735822
  24. 12735822
  25. 12735822
  26. 12735822
  27. 12735822
  28. 12735822
  29. 12735822
  30. 12735822
  31. 12735822
Contact Seller

$15,000

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,498KM
VIN 3VWE57BU5MM063708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 74606
  • Mileage 132,498 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 12.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 74606
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $15,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2022 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Nissan Kicks S 81,802 KM $13,000 + GST
Used 2023 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 RAM 1500 SLT 39,380 KM $31,000 + GST
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 127,062 KM $15,000 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2021 Volkswagen Jetta