2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Sale $29,995 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 2 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9594001

9594001 Stock #: 10396

10396 VIN: 3VWC57BU6MM031969

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10396

Mileage 73,231 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Led Headlights TOUCHSCREEN App Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.