Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 14.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 45266 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $17,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2021 Volkswagen Passat

108,359 KM

Details Description

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle
11989689

2021 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11989689
  2. 11989689
  3. 11989689
  4. 11989689
  5. 11989689
  6. 11989689
  7. 11989689
  8. 11989689
  9. 11989689
  10. 11989689
  11. 11989689
  12. 11989689
  13. 11989689
  14. 11989689
  15. 11989689
  16. 11989689
  17. 11989689
  18. 11989689
  19. 11989689
  20. 11989689
  21. 11989689
  22. 11989689
  23. 11989689
  24. 11989689
  25. 11989689
  26. 11989689
  27. 11989689
  28. 11989689
  29. 11989689
  30. 11989689
  31. 11989689
  32. 11989689
  33. 11989689
  34. 11989689
  35. 11989689
  36. 11989689
  37. 11989689
  38. 11989689
  39. 11989689
  40. 11989689
Contact Seller

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,359KM
VIN 1VWBA7A31MC006530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 45266
  • Mileage 108,359 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 45266
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $17,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 RAM 1500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 RAM 1500 178,753 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC43AMG for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC43AMG 132,029 KM $23,925 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Base for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Base 153,359 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Passat