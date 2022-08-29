Menu
2021 Yamaha WR250 FM

3 KM

Details Description

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2021 Yamaha WR250 FM

2021 Yamaha WR250 FM

2021 Yamaha WR250 FM

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

3KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9050293
  • Stock #: 45027
  • VIN: JYACG42W4MA002301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 3 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 45027 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $7,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - OUT OF PROVINCE - BC: THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT PREVIOUSLY BEEN REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. THE PURCHASER MUST HAVE THE VEHICLE UNDERGO AND PASS AN OUT OF PROVINCE INSPECTION BEFORE IT CAN BE REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

