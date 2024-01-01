$47,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura MDX
Tech SH-AWD
2022 Acura MDX
Tech SH-AWD
Location
Silverhill Acura
5728 MacLeod Trail SW, Calgary, AB T2H 0J6
403-252-7725
$47,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2903
- Mileage 79,980 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Acura MDX Tech. Loaded with options Navigation System, Remote engine start, Apple car play/android auto, Lane keep assist, Cross traffic monitoring, Collision mitigation braking system, Blind spot monitoring system, Keyless entry, Heated Seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane Keeping Assist System, Memory seat, Panoramic sunroof, Power lift gate and much more. Call and book your test drive today!!
Please contact the dealership for verification of any information listed herein. Due to human error and other possible complication, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information included herein, despite all reasonable attempts being made to ensure its accuracy. The information may differ in specification, price or any other listed characteristic herein. AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
