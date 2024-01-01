Menu
2022 Acura MDX Tech. Loaded with options Navigation System, Remote engine start, Apple car play/android auto, Lane keep assist, Cross traffic monitoring, Collision mitigation braking system, Blind spot monitoring system, Keyless entry, Heated Seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane Keeping Assist System, Memory seat, Panoramic sunroof, Power lift gate and much more. Call and book your test drive today!! Please contact the dealership for verification of any information listed herein. Due to human error and other possible complication, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information included herein, despite all reasonable attempts being made to ensure its accuracy. The information may differ in specification, price or any other listed characteristic herein. AMVIC Licensed Dealer

2022 Acura MDX

79,980 KM

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura MDX

Tech SH-AWD

2022 Acura MDX

Tech SH-AWD

Silverhill Acura

5728 MacLeod Trail SW, Calgary, AB T2H 0J6

403-252-7725

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,980KM
VIN 5J8YE1H40NL802931

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2903
  • Mileage 79,980 KM

2022 Acura MDX Tech. Loaded with options Navigation System, Remote engine start, Apple car play/android auto, Lane keep assist, Cross traffic monitoring, Collision mitigation braking system, Blind spot monitoring system, Keyless entry, Heated Seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane Keeping Assist System, Memory seat, Panoramic sunroof, Power lift gate and much more. Call and book your test drive today!!

Please contact the dealership for verification of any information listed herein. Due to human error and other possible complication, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information included herein, despite all reasonable attempts being made to ensure its accuracy. The information may differ in specification, price or any other listed characteristic herein. AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverhill Acura

Silverhill Acura

5728 MacLeod Trail SW, Calgary, AB T2H 0J6

403-252-XXXX

403-252-7725

1-800-668-1572 / 403 253 6060
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Silverhill Acura

403-252-7725

2022 Acura MDX