2022 Acura TLX

101 KM

Details Description Features

$68,488

+ tax & licensing
$68,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2022 Acura TLX

2022 Acura TLX

TYPE S AWD LEATHER NAVIGATION BCAMERA REMOTE START

2022 Acura TLX

TYPE S AWD LEATHER NAVIGATION BCAMERA REMOTE START

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$68,488

+ taxes & licensing

101KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8117254
  Stock #: 800010
  VIN: 19UUB7F04NA800010

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 101 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Acura TLX TYPE S WITH ONLY 101 KMS! AWD, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING, COOLED SEATS, LANE ASSIST, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Requires Subscription,Bucket Seats,MP3 Player,Power Steering,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,HD Radio,Power Passenger Seat,Aluminum Wheels,Rear Spoiler,Cruise Control,Tires - Front Performance,Power Folding Mirrors,AM/FM Stereo,Steering Wheel Au...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

