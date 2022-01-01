+ taxes & licensing
403-263-4446
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
2022 Acura TLX TYPE S WITH ONLY 101 KMS! AWD, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING, COOLED SEATS, LANE ASSIST, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MUCH MORE!
