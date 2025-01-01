$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Encore GX
SELECT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2022 Buick Encore GX Select. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged 1.3/ engine will keep you going. This Buick Encore GX comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5,600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1,600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with High Gloss Dark Android pockets. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
