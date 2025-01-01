Menu
2022 Buick Encore GX

14,384 KM

$22,500

+ GST
2022 Buick Encore GX

ST

2022 Buick Encore GX

ST

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$22,500

+ GST

Used
14,384KM
VIN KL4MMGSL0NB041790

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96806
  • Mileage 14,384 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 15.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96806
Lot #: R055
Reserve Price: $22,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$22,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2022 Buick Encore GX