2022 Cadillac XT5

16,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

AWD Premium Luxury

AWD Premium Luxury

Location

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

16,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9196492
  • Stock #: US00891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wilder Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Cadillac XT5 boasts a Gas V6 3.6L/222 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm), Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillactotalconnect.ca or consult your carrier.), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.*This Cadillac XT5 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense with moisture detection, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass, Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob), Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) 6-Split Spoke alloy with Pearl Nickel finish (Upgradeable to (Q6R) 20" 6-Split Spoke alloy wheels with Polished/Android finish.), Wheel lugs, locking, USB ports, 4 total full function, one type A and one type C (centre console bin underneath armrest and rear seat, back of console) and (2) auxiliary power outlets (12V) below console in pass-through area and cargo area, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

