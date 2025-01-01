Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday April 19.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 64870
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2022 Can-Am Outlander 850 XT

1,605 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Can-Am Outlander 850 XT

12403515

2022 Can-Am Outlander 850 XT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,605KM
VIN 3JBLKAU46NJ001754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 1,605 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday April 19.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 64870
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2022 Can-Am Outlander 850 XT