$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Can-Am Outlander 850 XT
2022 Can-Am Outlander 850 XT
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,605KM
VIN 3JBLKAU46NJ001754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 1,605 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday April 19.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 64870
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2022 Can-Am Outlander 850 XT