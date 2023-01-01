Menu
2022 CFMOTO CFORCE 1000

1,978 KM

Details Description

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2022 CFMOTO CFORCE 1000

2022 CFMOTO CFORCE 1000

OVERLAND EPS

2022 CFMOTO CFORCE 1000

OVERLAND EPS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

1,978KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10452870
  • Stock #: 78158
  • VIN: LCELV1Z5XN6000675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,978 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 78158 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $9,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

