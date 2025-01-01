$CALL+ GST
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD ZR2
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25315A
- Mileage 158,962 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD ZR2. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Colorado has the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), ZR2 Off-Road Package includes taller and wider stance, DSSV Multimatic suspension dampers, off-road front fascia and rear bumper, fender flares and "CHEVROLET" lettered grille with Flowtie, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, rear-sliding, manual, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Graphite and Oxide Gold aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, USB data ports, 2 includes auxiliary input jack, located on the front console (Not available with (IOU) 8" diagonal Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation.), and USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
