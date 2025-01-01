Menu
Come see this 2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD ZR2. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Colorado has the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), ZR2 Off-Road Package includes taller and wider stance, DSSV Multimatic suspension dampers, off-road front fascia and rear bumper, fender flares and CHEVROLET lettered grille with Flowtie, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, rear-sliding, manual, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Graphite and Oxide Gold aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, USB data ports, 2 includes auxiliary input jack, located on the front console (Not available with (IOU) 8 diagonal Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation.), and USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

158,962 KM

13319672

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
158,962KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTEEN7N1312048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25315A
  • Mileage 158,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Chevrolet Colorado