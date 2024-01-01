Menu
2022 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LS AWD WITH 184330KMS. BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, LANE ASSIST, REMOTE START, AUTO START/STOP, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO AND MUCH MORE!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
(Subject to Terms and Conditions)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Prices are based on the vehicle only. Fees, aftermarket products, and GST are extra (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

184,330 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LS | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CAR PLAY | LANE ASSIST

11998093

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LS | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CAR PLAY | LANE ASSIST

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,330KM
VIN 2GNAXSEV4N6110166

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 184,330 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LS AWD WITH 184330KMS. BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, LANE ASSIST, REMOTE START, AUTO START/STOP, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO AND MUCH MORE!.
Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD),Power Windows,Security System,Power Door Locks,Floor Mats,Stability Control,Passenger Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

