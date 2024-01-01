$18,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LS | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CAR PLAY | LANE ASSIST
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LS | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CAR PLAY | LANE ASSIST
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,330KM
VIN 2GNAXSEV4N6110166
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 184,330 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LS AWD WITH 184330KMS. BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, LANE ASSIST, REMOTE START, AUTO START/STOP, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
(Subject to Terms and Conditions)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Prices are based on the vehicle only. Fees, aftermarket products, and GST are extra (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD),Power Windows,Security System,Power Door Locks,Floor Mats,Stability Control,Passenger Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Chevrolet Equinox