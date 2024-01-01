Menu
Account
Sign In
This ACCIDENT FREE Chevrolet Malibu LT MIDNIGHT EDITION comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, MIDNIGHT PACK adds: 19-inch black aluminum wheels / black badges / blacked out grill, LED daytime running lights, heated seats with power drivers seat, factory remote starter, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, 8-inch touchscreen w/ APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, fog lights, back-up camera, Bluetooth phone & audio, tilt & telescoping leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and much more!!!

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

47,590 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT MIDNIGHT w/ TURBOCHARGED / NEW TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT MIDNIGHT w/ TURBOCHARGED / NEW TIRES

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 11807795
  2. 11807795
  3. 11807795
  4. 11807795
  5. 11807795
  6. 11807795
  7. 11807795
  8. 11807795
  9. 11807795
  10. 11807795
  11. 11807795
  12. 11807795
Contact Seller

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,590KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST1NF156674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 20765
  • Mileage 47,590 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Chevrolet Malibu LT MIDNIGHT EDITION comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, MIDNIGHT PACK adds: 19-inch black aluminum wheels / black badges / blacked out grill, LED daytime running lights, heated seats with power drivers seat, factory remote starter, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, 8-inch touchscreen w/ APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, fog lights, back-up camera, Bluetooth phone & audio, tilt & telescoping leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), ABS, Floor Mats, Security System, Turbocharged, Power Windows, Front Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc B...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT w/ AWD / SUNROOF / LOW KMS for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT w/ AWD / SUNROOF / LOW KMS 79,150 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q3 S LINE w/ TURBOCHARGED / PANORAMIC ROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Audi Q3 S LINE w/ TURBOCHARGED / PANORAMIC ROOF 62,606 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue TREND w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Venue TREND w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC 41,860 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Malibu