$24,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT MIDNIGHT w/ TURBOCHARGED / NEW TIRES
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
LT MIDNIGHT w/ TURBOCHARGED / NEW TIRES
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 20765
- Mileage 47,590 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE Chevrolet Malibu LT MIDNIGHT EDITION comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, MIDNIGHT PACK adds: 19-inch black aluminum wheels / black badges / blacked out grill, LED daytime running lights, heated seats with power drivers seat, factory remote starter, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, 8-inch touchscreen w/ APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, fog lights, back-up camera, Bluetooth phone & audio, tilt & telescoping leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Hyundai
Email Precision Hyundai
Precision Hyundai
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344