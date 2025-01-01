$CALL+ GST
2022 Chevrolet Suburban
High Country
2022 Chevrolet Suburban
High Country
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 88,770 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2022 Chevrolet Suburban High Country. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Suburban features the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 22" x 9" (55.9 cm x 22.9 cm) Sterling Silver premium painted with chrome inserts (Includes (SFE) wheel locks, LPO.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-256-4960