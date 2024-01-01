$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 4,598 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2022 Chevrolet Trax LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas 4-Cyl 1.4L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Trax features the following options: ENGINE, TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER DIRECT INJECTION SIDI (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windshield, acoustic laminated, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, and Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
403-256-4960