Check out this 2022 Chevrolet Trax LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas 4-Cyl 1.4L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Trax features the following options: ENGINE, TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER DIRECT INJECTION SIDI (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windshield, acoustic laminated, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 16 (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, and Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

4,598 KM

LT

12016378

LT

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

4,598KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL7CJPSMXNB553525

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 4,598 KM

Check out this 2022 Chevrolet Trax LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas 4-Cyl 1.4L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Trax features the following options: ENGINE, TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER DIRECT INJECTION SIDI (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windshield, acoustic laminated, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, and Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
ENGINE TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER DIRECT INJECTION SIDI (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)

