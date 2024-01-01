$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 CIMC 1RBR5305 T/A
2022 CIMC 1RBR5305 T/A
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,164KM
VIN 2SHSR5325PS002307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 5,164 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Monday September 23.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 33529
Lot #: 427
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* CARRIER VECTOR 8500 5164 HRS * GVWR 30840 KG * * A/R SUSP * SLIDING AXLES *ONTARIO CVIP OCT/23 *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2022 CIMC 1RBR5305 T/A