2022 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-561-2416
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8819777
- Stock #: L505
- VIN: 2C4RC1ZG7NR108312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,875 KM
Vehicle Description
You won't want to miss this excellent value! This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
