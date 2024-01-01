Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 9.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 41774 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $28,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

45,605 KM

Details Description

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11883116
  2. 11883116
  3. 11883116
  4. 11883116
  5. 11883116
  6. 11883116
  7. 11883116
  8. 11883116
  9. 11883116
  10. 11883116
  11. 11883116
  12. 11883116
  13. 11883116
  14. 11883116
  15. 11883116
  16. 11883116
  17. 11883116
  18. 11883116
  19. 11883116
  20. 11883116
  21. 11883116
  22. 11883116
  23. 11883116
  24. 11883116
  25. 11883116
  26. 11883116
  27. 11883116
  28. 11883116
Contact Seller

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,605KM
VIN 3FMCR9C63NRE14187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41774
  • Mileage 45,605 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 9.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 41774
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $28,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD WT for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD WT 98,029 KM $38,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Soul EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Kia Soul EX 108,476 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi RVR GT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Mitsubishi RVR GT 141,567 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Bronco Sport