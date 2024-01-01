Menu
2022 Ford Edge

75,572 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K94NBA47304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,572 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2022 Ford Edge