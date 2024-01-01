$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
75,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4K94NBA47304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 75,572 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
2023 RAM 1500 Rebel 9,011 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Denim Interior (IVT) 69,706 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge Titanium 75,572 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
Call Dealer
1-403-241-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2022 Ford Edge