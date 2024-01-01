$28,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION | LANE ASSIST
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD | PANO ROOF | NAVIGATION | LANE ASSIST
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,807KM
VIN 2FMPK4K97NBA79826
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 70,807 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 FORD EDGE TITANIUM AWD WITH 70807KMS. NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUE TOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASSIST, REMOTE START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
(Subject to Terms and Conditions)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Prices are based on the vehicle only. Fees, aftermarket products, and GST are extra (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD),Turbocharged,Tires - Front Performance,Power Steering,Automatic Highbeams,Fog Lamps,Automatic Headlights,Privacy Glass,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Rear Defrost,Premium Sound System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2022 Ford Edge