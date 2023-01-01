$52,995+ tax & licensing
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-877-212-7418
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium Plug-In Hybrid
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
2,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9470121
- Stock #: 10374
- VIN: 1FMCU0LZ0NUB55963
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $54995 - Our Price is just $52995!
With an interior that easily adapts to your needs and keeps all your equipment hidden, the Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2022 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 2,300 kms. Stock number 10374 is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium Plug-In Hybrid. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with heated sport contour premium seats that are powered in the front, exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio paired with a premium Bang and Olufsen audio system, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with active park assist, a class II trailer tow package, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, active park assist, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking with evasion assist and cross traffic alert plus so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $320.97 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $66763 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Tow Hitch
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Evasion Assist
Premium Audio
Navigation
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
