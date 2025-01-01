Menu
<p>Experience the thrill of pure American muscle with this <strong>2022 Ford Mustang GT 5.0</strong>. Powered by a legendary <strong>5.0L V8 engine</strong>, this beast delivers exhilarating performance and an unmistakable roar. With <strong>low kilometers</strong> and a <strong>clean Carfax</strong>, this Mustang is in excellent condition and ready for the road.</p><p><strong>      Key Features:</strong><br />5.0L V8 Engine – 450 HP of Pure Power<br />6-Speed Manual Transmission<br />Sporty & Aggressive Design with LED Headlights<br />Premium Interior with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br />Performance Exhaust for That Signature Mustang Growl<br />Clean Carfax – No Accidents, Well Maintained</p><p>Don't miss your chance to own this <strong>low-mileage, high-performance Mustang GT</strong>! Visit us today for a test drive or contact us for more details.</p>

2022 Ford Mustang

20,500 KM

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang

GT 5.0 6sp Manual

2022 Ford Mustang

GT 5.0 6sp Manual

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,500KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 20,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of pure American muscle with this 2022 Ford Mustang GT 5.0. Powered by a legendary 5.0L V8 engine, this beast delivers exhilarating performance and an unmistakable roar. With low kilometers and a clean Carfax, this Mustang is in excellent condition and ready for the road.

      Key Features:
5.0L V8 Engine – 450 HP of Pure Power
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Sporty & Aggressive Design with LED Headlights
Premium Interior with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Performance Exhaust for That Signature Mustang Growl
Clean Carfax – No Accidents, Well Maintained

Don’t miss your chance to own this low-mileage, high-performance Mustang GT! Visit us today for a test drive or contact us for more details.

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

