2022 Ford Mustang
GT 5.0 6sp Manual
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 20,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of pure American muscle with this 2022 Ford Mustang GT 5.0. Powered by a legendary 5.0L V8 engine, this beast delivers exhilarating performance and an unmistakable roar. With low kilometers and a clean Carfax, this Mustang is in excellent condition and ready for the road.
Key Features:
5.0L V8 Engine – 450 HP of Pure Power
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Sporty & Aggressive Design with LED Headlights
Premium Interior with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Performance Exhaust for That Signature Mustang Growl
Clean Carfax – No Accidents, Well Maintained
Vehicle Features
403-248-0245