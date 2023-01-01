$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-877-212-7418
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited AT4
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-877-212-7418
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
35,030KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9462694
- Stock #: 229490A
- VIN: 3GTP9EEL0NG208869
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 229490A
- Mileage 35,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
With elegant style and refinement that beautifully match its brute capability, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to rule any road you take it on. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This GMC Sierra 1500 Limited stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 35,030 kms. Stock number 229490A is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500 Limited's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this Sierra 1500 AT4 is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with leather cooled seats, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start, an off road suspension package, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, a MultiPro tailgate, HD rear vision camera, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Memory Seat, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
remote start
Aluminum Wheels
Power Seats
Off Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Teen Driver
Bed Liner
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
MultiPro Tailgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7