2022 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 3500HD features the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.), Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) multi-dimensional Polished aluminum (Requires single rear wheels.), and Wheelhouse liners, rear (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipped with Rear Wheelhouse liners, which removes Rear Wheelhouse liners. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle. Not available with dual rear wheels.). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
