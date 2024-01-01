Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 5.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38396 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $45,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

68,913 KM

Details Description

$45,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Pro

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Pro

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11760525
  2. 11760525
  3. 11760525
  4. 11760525
  5. 11760525
  6. 11760525
  7. 11760525
  8. 11760525
  9. 11760525
  10. 11760525
  11. 11760525
  12. 11760525
  13. 11760525
  14. 11760525
  15. 11760525
  16. 11760525
  17. 11760525
  18. 11760525
  19. 11760525
  20. 11760525
  21. 11760525
  22. 11760525
  23. 11760525
  24. 11760525
  25. 11760525
  26. 11760525
  27. 11760525
  28. 11760525
  29. 11760525
  30. 11760525
  31. 11760525
  32. 11760525
Contact Seller

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,913KM
VIN 1GT39SE71NF294467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 38396
  • Mileage 68,913 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 5.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38396
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $45,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford Fusion SE 192,154 KM $8,250 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Dodge Journey R/T 218,387 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 RAM 1500 Express 174,227 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 3500